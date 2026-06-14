A section of the Nicosia to Limassol highway has been reopened on Sunday following a road traffic collision near Skarinou.

In their statement, police said the incident occurred on the highway heading towards Limassol, resulting in the closure of the affected stretch till around 12pm as emergency services and officers responded at the scene.

Traffic was redirected through the Kofinou exit to ease congestion and allow authorities to manage the situation safely while investigations and recovery operations were carried out.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and adjust their journeys accordingly.