The Association of Greek Professionals in Cyprus (Selek) on Thursday announced that it recently held a meeting with the Ambassador of Greece to the Republic of Cyprus Konstantinos Kollias, at the Greek Embassy in Nicosia, following an initiative by the association.

The meeting, which took place on April 28, brought together key representatives from Selek, including president Constantinos Daltas, vice president Konstantinos Kosmas, treasurer Filippos Markou, and board members Dimitris Kakounis and Gregoris Kamberis.

Representing the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) were secretary general Philokypros Roussounides and Stalo Demosthenous, director of the services, trade and digitalisation department and executive secretary of the association.

During the meeting, Selek presented its mission, strategic priorities and operational framework, highlighting its role as the institutional representative of the Greek professional community in Cyprus.

“The association acts as the institutional representative of the Greek professional community in Cyprus,” Selek said.

Discussions focused on identifying areas of cooperation with the Greek Embassy, particularly in strengthening business activity, developing professional networks and further deepening economic and professional ties between Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

“The discussions focused on exploring areas of cooperation with the Greek Embassy, especially on strengthening business activity and developing networks,” the association said.

The talks also underscored the importance of building structured collaboration channels that can support long-term bilateral engagement and economic growth.

“The goal is the further deepening of economic and professional relations between Greece and the Republic of Cyprus,” the association said.

“The institutional connection with the Greek Embassy constitutes a key pillar of Selek’s strategy,” said association president Daltas.

“Our aim is the substantive strengthening of the Greek professional community in Cyprus and the creation of a stable framework of cooperation that will contribute to the further development of economic and business relations between the two countries,” he added.

The meeting reflects a broader effort by Selek to position itself as a central platform for representation and coordination among Greek professionals operating in Cyprus.

Founded in March 2026, Selek operates as an independent, non-profit professional organisation with nationwide reach and functions under the auspices of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).

Its core mission is to strengthen and promote the professional, business, scientific and social interests of Greeks active in Cyprus.

“The central mission of the association is to strengthen and promote the professional, business, scientific and social interests of Greeks active in Cyprus,” Selek said.

At the same time, the association seeks to systematically develop synergies among its members and to establish institutional links with organisations in Cyprus, Greece and the European Union.

“Through organised initiatives, conferences, educational programmes and participation in national and European projects, Selek aims to create added value for its members,” the association explained.

It also seeks “to enhance the contribution of the Greek professional community to the Cypriot economy and society“, reinforcing its role in supporting growth, innovation and cross-border cooperation.