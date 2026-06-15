Bollards installed along a cycle lane in Limassol were removed on Monday following growing public criticism over the implementation of the city’s sustainable urban mobility plan.

Limassol municipal crews removed bollards from Thekla Lysioti Street outside school premises, with Mayor Yiannis Armeftis saying the move was intended to facilitate the safe boarding and disembarkation of students.

The removal follows a formal 11-point letter sent by the municipality to the transport ministry requesting corrective interventions to projects being implemented by the public works department under the sustainable urban mobility plan.

Armeftis said the municipality supports the objectives of the mobility plan but wants its implementation reviewed to ensure projects remain practical and effective.

“We demand the best possible implementation of the mobility plan, far from any sloppy work, so that our city is as functional and safe as possible for everyone,” he said.

The controversy emerged after large numbers of plastic bollards were installed on roads across Limassol to separate bicycle lanes from vehicle traffic.

Residents and motorists raised concerns over aesthetics, accessibility and the impact on traffic movement, while criticism intensified on social media and local radio programmes.

The issue gained further attention after video footage circulated showing a driver stopping on Thekla Lysioti Street and removing several bollards by hand before throwing them to the side of the road.

The public works department acknowledged the public reaction, stating that interventions including plastic bollards and shared space routes had generated concern among residents.

“The department understands that some of the recent interventions, such as the installation of plastic bollards to separate bike lanes or the implementation of shared space routes, have caused reactions and concern,” it said.

The department said observations regarding aesthetics and daily functionality were being taken seriously.

It added that it remained ready to cooperate closely with the municipality to ensure that final solutions satisfy both mobility and safety requirements while meeting public expectations.

Following instructions from Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, a meeting between municipal authorities and the department is expected to take place in the coming days to examine concerns and assess possible changes.