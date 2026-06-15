Nine people were arrested in Paphos on Sunday for possession of cannabis, cocaine and other drugs.

The police said on Monday the operation ran from 4pm to midnight and involved officers from the drug squad, the Paphos crime division and special forces MMAD headquarters.

Police stopped and checked vehicles and motorcycles and searched an apartment under a court warrant.

Officers seized 30.9g of cannabis, 11g of cocaine, 18g of methamphetamine, 4g of cannabis resin, 11g of synthetic cannabis and two ecstasy tablets.

They also confiscated eight vials of anabolic substances, €5,510 in cash, a taser, a knife and duty-free tobacco products.

A 29-year-old driver was arrested after police found a knife in his vehicle.

Officers later searched his home and found some cannabis, eight vials of anabolic substances, a metal canister of laughing gas, a taser and tobacco products.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was also stopped during traffic checks.

Police found cannabis and a hand-rolled cigarette with cannabis traces.

He was arrested, charged in writing and released to appear in court.

A 19-year-old driver was arrested after cannabis was found in his possession during a separate check.

He was also charged in writing and released.

In the apartment search, six people aged between 19 and 48 were found inside.

Police located cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis resin, synthetic cannabis and ecstasy tablets.

All six were arrested to facilitate investigations.

Evidence was also linked to a 19-year-old suspect who is due to appear before Paphos district court for a remand order.

The remaining suspects were released. Police said investigations are continuing.