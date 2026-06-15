Monday started off with low clouds and fine mist in many areas, which gave way to clear skies, however clouds will start forming in the early afternoon bringing isolated showers and possibly thunderstorms with hail, inland and in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and later a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 34C inland, 30C along the coast and 24C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be mainly clear with low clouds locally, and fine mist forming towards dawn.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 19C inland and along the coast, and to 14C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be generally clear, with temperatures set to remain over the seasonal average.