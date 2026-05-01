A day devoted to nature, appreciating the environment and engaging in creative expression is coming up this Sunday as another edition of the Akrotiri Spring Festival arrives. The Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre will welcome old and young very soon, hosting an array of activities, bird ringing and watching and crafty, hands-on workshops for all.

The festival is an initiative of the Curium municipality, Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre, BirdLife Cyprus, Terra Cypria – The Cyprus Conservation Foundation, as well as the environment department and the health services of the British Bases.

The day begins at 9am with a bird ringing activity. Then, at 9.30am, teens and adults can attend a guided birdwatching tour or a Cycling and BioBlitz ride discovering the Akrotiri Forest (suitable for those above 10). Both these activities require pre-registration via the online form available on the Facebook event (Akrotiri Spring Festival).

Two activities open to all will follow, the MedOnWheels event at 9.45am and a talk on Griffon Vultures at 10am, both of which will run until 1.30pm. An art workshop for children aged 8 to 12 will then take place, inspired by the migratory birds of the Akrotiri Peninsula.

Other activities include a QR code exploration game discovering the Centre, crafts welcoming all ages and levels and a session on uncovering the secrets of a dragonfly’s life cycle and its incredible transformation from the water to air.

A basket-weaving workshop, a seed ball workshop and a feathers activity on how they help birds soar through the sky, stay safe, and even talk to one another, will follow until the festival wraps up at 1.30pm.

Akrotiri Spring Festival

Environmental activities, nature-learning sessions, games and craft workshops for all ages. May 3. Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre. 9am-1.30pm. Free. Registrations needed. https://birdlifecyprus.org/event/akrotiri-spring-festival-2026/