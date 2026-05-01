The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has released a statement related to its total issued share capital and voting rights, providing shareholders with updated figures for regulatory reporting purposes.

The company stated that its total issued share capital stood at 435,962,305 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of €0.10.

Each of these ordinary shares carries one vote, meaning that the total number of voting rights in the company also amounts to 435,962,305.

The bank confirmed that it does not hold any treasury shares, meaning all issued shares are currently in circulation.

The announcement serves as a reference point for shareholders in assessing their disclosure obligations under applicable regulations.

It further clarified the regulatory use of the figure for shareholders. “The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interest in the company,” the bank said.

According to the announcement, the above disclosure was made in line with the Irish Transparency Regulations derived from Directive 2004/109/EC, as amended.

It also falls under the scope of the Irish Central Bank Investment Market Conduct Rules 2019, which govern disclosure obligations for listed entities.