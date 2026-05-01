This year, the 23rd edition of the Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi changes gears by taking root entirely in the Limassol Municipal Garden, where the Municipal Dance Centre is also located, transforming it into a vibrant site of encounter, movement and collective experience.

Across three days, June 5-7, new choreographic pieces will be presented to the public with free entry featuring the works of Andrea Louca, Collins, Rhyzome Choreographic School (with Ria Alexandrou and Elena Savvidou), Neus Montané, Areti Chourdaki and Ioli Kaskani, Maria Papageorgiou, Seta Astreou-Karides and Nicola Mitropoulou with Interference net, as well as by Konstantinos Christou.

“The Municipal Garden,” say organisers, “a historic green landmark in the city centre, functions as a space for walking, leisure, play and everyday coexistence, already composing an informal choreography of the city. This year’s festival invites us to see the garden as a ‘common ground,’ a dynamic public ecosystem where choreography is not confined to the stage but diffuses into the landscape, into relationships, gestures and shared experiences. The festival’s direction this year focuses on strengthening the local community and creating conditions for coexistence, exchange, solidarity and active participation.”

Eight new artistic works spanning diverse approaches and forms will activate the space of the garden this summer, creating situations of encounter and inviting the audience to wander, observe and take part. At the same time, the festival introduces an open hub within the Municipal Garden, a space for rest and gathering with drinks and snacks, while marking its opening and closing with beach parties.

23rd Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi

Eight new artistic dance works are presented. June 5-7. Limassol Municipal Garden, Limassol. www.neakinisi.com