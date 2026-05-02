Cyprus loves its coffee. Freddo espressos, flat whites, lungos, Americanos, Cypriot coffee and the list goes on. Not a day goes by that local coffee shops, generating interest in the new edition of the Cyprus Specialty Coffee Festival, which is coming soon.

Salina Municipal Park in Larnaca will host the caffeinated affair on Sunday, May 10, and it is going to be an aromatic, full-day extravaganza. From 9am to 5pm, local coffee roasters, invited special guests, and food vendors will fill the park with quality coffee, coffee beans and flavours. With free admission, the event is bound to be a lively gathering for connoisseurs, industry professionals and visitors wanting to experience the speciality of coffee.

Participating roasters this year include Paul’s Coffee Roasters, The Daily Roast, A Kxoffee Project, Kollaborative Coffee Roasters, Serious Black, iHeart, Beanhaus, Marinos the Roaster, The Coffee Roaster, Wagmi, Amber and Joe, Jar of Coffee, Tin House, One/5th Coffee Roasters, Gustav Roasting Co. and Rrest Coffees.

Guest coffee roasters are also the shops Green Colibri Specialty Coffee, Rum Baba, AirFlow Coffee and Estradora Matcha, while on the food front, vendors serving tasty bites all day long include Fahrenheit Bakery, Honest Bread, Omni Food, Lokoumades and PotBelly Street Food.

And that is not all. More drinks, greenery and coffee accessories will be available from Mikro Kombucha, Citrus House and Planterea Plants, and more vendors joining to give the festival an even richer feel.

Cyprus Specialty Coffee Festival 2026

Dozens of coffee roasters, food vendors and shops participate to celebrate coffee culture. Organised by Sunmoon Hospitality and Pauls Coffee Roasters. May 10. Salina Park, Larnaca. 9am-5pm. Free admission