Saturday is expected to bring with it more overcast skies than the summery weather experienced over the last few days, with patchy rain possible across the island.

The mercury is nonetheless expected to rise to a high of 27 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 24 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 18 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely cloudy, with rain and storms possible, particularly in the west of the island. Those storms are expected to progress eastwards as the night goes on.

Temperatures will drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, 13 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Localised rain and isolated storms will be the order of the days on Sunday and Monday, with strong winds expected, and snow and sleet possibly falling in the Troodos mountains.

On Tuesday, cloud cover is expected to persist, with more rain and storms possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will drop significantly on Sunday before remaining stable through Monday and Tuesday.