Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday thanked President Nikos Christodoulides for his and Cyprus’ “longstanding support for the Armenian people” when the pair met on the sidelines of the day’s European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

According to deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou, Pashinyan and Christodoulides “reviewed the excellent relations between Cyrus and Armenia”, and Pashinyan also thanked Christodoulides for Cyprus’ “constructive stance in the further development of Armenia’s relations with the European Union”.

Antoniou added that the pair had “discussed issues which will contribute to further cooperation between Cyprus and Armenia, especially in the areas of air connectivity, tourism, and trade”.