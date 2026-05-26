The Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited has decided to exercise its legal right for the early redemption of its outstanding senior preferred notes totalling €300 million.

The parent entity, Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries comprising the wider banking group, issued the formal corporate update to global financial markets.

The specific financial instruments facing early repayment consist of fixed rate notes with a reset provision that were initially distributed to international investors.

The financial institution executed the original debt issuance on June 24, 2021, with a final designated maturity date stretching into the subsequent calendar year of 2027.

The banking group will officially utilise the specific corporate clause to complete the premature loan settlement exactly five years from the initial date of flotation.

The coordinated repayment operations are scheduled to take place on June 24, 2026, which represents the formal call option date defined within the prospectus.

The international debt securities are tracked on global financial systems under the specific identification code ISIN XS2355059168.

The terms of the issuance dictated that the early redemption was explicitly conditional upon the bank securing applicable regulatory approvals from competent oversight authorities.

The official notification of the early buyout will be sent by the lender to all current bondholders within a reasonable timeframe, the bank announced.

The formal authorisation for the early buyback of the financial instruments was officially granted to the lender by the Single Resolution Board on December 10, 2025.