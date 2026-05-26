Allegations against deputy chief Panikos Stavrou resurfaced on Tuesday after social media personality Ioanna Fotiou, known online as Annie Alexui, published references to a decade-old case and claimed she possesses video material linked to the allegations.

Fotiou uploaded extracts from an investigator’s sworn statement which had been submitted to the Nicosia district court surrounding the death of Alexis Mavromichalis, known himself as ‘Alexui’ and whom Fotiou had a close personal relationship with.

The affidavit contains testimony from a witness alleging that individuals involved in criminal activity maintained contacts within the police force through intermediaries who could “arrange their business”.

According to the sworn statement, one recorded conversation referred to contacting “Panikos” regarding a matter, with the witness claiming “the good thing is we have people in the drug unit who help us, and once you pay, your job gets done.”

The testimony referenced in the affidavit concerns the period when Stavrou served in the drug squad (Ykan), which he became deputy head of between 2013 and March 2018.

The affidavit also included allegations that Stavrou appeared in video footage receiving a briefcase containing money from other individuals.

According to the witness statement, the alleged footage had been stored on a USB device which was later hidden inside a lift shaft.

Police later recovered the USB during investigations, according to the affidavit, but the device had reportedly been damaged and investigators were unable to retrieve any material from it.

In recent online posts, Fotiou claimed she may release the alleged video publicly.

No such material had been made public as of the time of publishing.

Local media reports said the allegations had previously been examined by the police’s internal affairs service.

The investigation reportedly did not establish evidence of criminal wrongdoing against Stavrou and no offences were substantiated.

The witness cited in the affidavit had reportedly also provided testimony in a separate narcotics case which resulted in prison sentences being imposed on two individuals.

Stavrou also serves on the the gaming and casino licensing authority following cabinet approval.