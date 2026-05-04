Large discrepancy in prices between supermarkets on the e-kalathi application indicate a lack of competition between them, the Cyprus Consumers Association said on Monday.

According to the association, the average price difference between the most expensive supermarket and the cheapest is around 60 per cent, with Athienitis currently ranking as the cheapest supermarket, with a basket of 230 common projects costing €864.69 as of May 2026.

Referring to a survey of 335 products from a supermarket participating in e-kalathi, the association said that the selling prices of its products appeared to be very high compared to the average selling price of other supermarkets participating in e-kalathi, with a the difference exceeding 100 per cent for a certain number of products.

The association said that since April 14, noticeable price increases began to occur for products included in e-kalathi.

The most significant increases were observed in the categories of pasta, cheese, chocolate, domestically produced flour, and yogurt, while in six product categories, price increases were observed only for a specific brand, with increases ranging up to 14 per cent.

The consumers association said that the findings of the survey are based exclusively on prices recorded in the e-kalathi system, as well as prices recorded in the free private app smart kalathi.