Cyprus goes to the polls for parliamentary elections on Sunday, with 56 seats up for grabs.

Of those 56 seats, 19 will belong to MPs from the Nicosia district, 12 to MPs from the Limassol district, 11 to MPs from the Famagusta district, six to MPs from the Larnaca district, five to MPs from the Paphos district, and three to MPs from the Kyrenia district.

A total of 753 candidates are standing for election. Those elected will serve five-year terms which will expire in 2031.