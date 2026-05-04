Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-1 home Premier League defeat by a second-string Nottingham Forest side on Monday, extinguishing any lingering hope of a top-five finish that would guarantee Champions League football next season.

It was the listless and error-ridden London side’s sixth league defeat in a row, after buoyant Forest went ahead within two minutes through a sharp header from Taiwo Awoniyi, who added another breakaway goal in the 52nd minute. Igor Jesus converted a penalty in the 15th minute.

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer had a penalty saved just before halftime after 18-year-old winger Jesse Shaun Derry was taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Zach Abbott. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez and Forest substitute Morgan Gibbs-White were second-half head injury casualties but both walked off the pitch.

Joao Pedro scored a spectacular overhead consolation goal in the 93rd minute.

Forest, who are still not mathematically out of relegation danger, left several first-choice players on the bench in anticipation of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa on Thursday.