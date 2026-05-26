A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday by the Paphos permanent criminal court after being found guilty in an attempted murder case linked to an attack at a pharmacy in the district last year.

On April 14 last year when two pharmacists, aged 33 and 24 were attacked by the defendant at an outlet in Chlorakas.

According to police, both women sustained injuries during the assault.

The 33-year-old was admitted to Paphos general hospital for treatment, while the 24-year-old also attended the hospital before being discharged later the same day after receiving medical care.

Authorities arrested the suspect shortly after the incident and launched an attempted murder investigation.

The case was handled by the Paphos police, with proceedings concluding before the criminal court.

The Limassol man handed himself in to Paphos’ criminal investigations department, presenting the knife used in the attack.