History made in Limassol: Cyprus marks first-ever grand Gujarat Statehood Day

The vibrant spirit of India’s western coast illuminated the Mediterranean on May 1, 2026, as the island’s Gujarati community hosted a historic celebration for the 66th Gujarat Statehood Day (Gujarat Sthapana Divas). Held at the prestigious Parklane Resort & Spa, Limassol, the gala marked the first time the day has been celebrated on such a grand scale in Cyprus.

Bringing together a diverse gathering of over 150 guests, the event was organised by the Gujarati Samaj with the generous support of the Help2Live Charity Foundation, founded by Mr Dipak Kumar.

A vision borne of a prime ministerial visit

The seeds for this historic evening were sown in June 2025 during the official visit of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to Cyprus. While at the Parklane Hotel, the Prime Minister—himself a native of Gujarat—inquired about the Gujarati diaspora in Cyprus with Mr. Dipak Kumar.

Inspired by this interaction, Mr Dipak Kumar, alongside co-founders Dharmesh Yadav, Pradip Tiwari and Chaitas Shah, established the Gujarati Samaj to unite the community. While the group has held smaller gatherings previously, this gala represented their inaugural “mega-event”.

Shri Subhash Jangala – First Secretary (Economic Affairs), High Commission of India in Cyprus

Dignitaries and a cultural tapestry

The celebration was graced by distinguished guests from the High Commission of India, Nicosia, including:

Shri Subhash Jangala – First Secretary (Economic Affairs)

Shri Lokesh Kumar – Attaché (PS / Culture)

Mr Dipak Kumar – Founder of Help2Live Charity Foundation

Mr Savvas Hadjikyriacou – Director, J2TX Ltd

The evening’s programme offered a “living picture of Gujarat,” blending ancient heritage with modern artistry:

Youthful devotion: The event opened with a soulful rendition of the prayer “Achyutam Keshavam” by the community’s children.

The event opened with a soulful rendition of the prayer “Achyutam Keshavam” by the community’s children. Dynamic performances: Guests enjoyed traditional Gujarati Garba dances, high-energy Bollywood sets by professional dancers, and heart warming performances by Gujarati children.

Guests enjoyed traditional Gujarati Garba dances, high-energy Bollywood sets by professional dancers, and heart warming performances by Gujarati children. Artistic innovation: The night featured a mesmerising Magical Sand Art performance depicting the history of Gujarat, a high-tech laser show and an interactive bubble show set to Gujarati melodies.

The night featured a mesmerising Magical Sand Art performance depicting the history of Gujarat, a high-tech laser show and an interactive bubble show set to Gujarati melodies. A culinary journey: Attendees were treated to a specialised buffet featuring authentic Gujarati and Indian delicacies, sharing the flavours of the “prosperous and industrialised” state with international friends from Cypriot, Greek, Polish and Italian backgrounds.

A spectacular finale

The event culminated in a spectacular pyro-musical fireworks display. The Limassol sky was set ablaze with colour, perfectly synchronised to Indian and Gujarati music, symbolising the “togetherness and friendliness” that organisers noted is not just a state of mind, but the essence of Gujarat.

Reflecting global leadership

The celebration also served as a tribute to Gujarat’s global impact, noting the state’s role as the birthplace of iconic leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as industry titans like Dhirubhai Ambani and Jamsetji Tata.

“Thank you, Mr Dipak Kumar. Today, we are creating history here,” remarked the event organisers during their welcome address. “For the first time in Cyprus, the entire Gujarati community has come together to celebrate our roots in grand fashion.”