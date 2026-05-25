The euro area’s trade in goods surplus with the rest of the world collapsed to €7.8 billion in March 2026, according to preliminary figures from Eurostat.

This updated balance represents a massive contraction from the €34.1 billion surplus recorded during the corresponding month of March 2025.

The shrinking international commerce balance was driven by a 5.5 per cent year-on-year drop in euro zone outbound shipments, which tumbled to €265.3 billion compared to €280.6 billion in the previous year.

Concurrently, inbound trade flows from international partners climbed by 4.4 per cent to reach €257.4 billion, rising from the €246.5 billion registered twelve months earlier.

The March 2026 figures also mark a steady month-on-month deceleration for the single currency bloc, down from the €11.1 billion surplus achieved in February 2026.

The overall annual decline of €26.3 billion was primarily driven by substantial structural reductions in the performance of key manufacturing sectors.

The chemical and related products group suffered the most pronounced drop, with its net balance nearly halving from €41.8 billion in March 2025 to €18.9 billion in March 2026.

At the same time, the machinery and vehicles category registered a significant, though less steep, fallback as its specific surplus eroded from €17.6 billion to €9.7 billion.

Taking a broader perspective, the cumulative first quarter trade surplus for the single currency area reached €16.6 billion between January to March 2026, down heavily from €55.4 billion in the first three months of 2025.

During this initial three-month period, total euro area exports to global destinations shrank by 6.5 per cent to €713.1 billion, while total imports contracted by a milder 1.5 per cent to settle at €696.5 billion.

Internal commerce provided a bright spot for the region, as intra-euro area trade rose by 1.9 per cent to hit €685.5 billion during the first quarter.

Shifting focus to the broader European Union, the combined trading account for all member states finished with a modest €5.9 billion surplus in March 2026, contrasting sharply with the positive €34.0 billion tracked in March 2025.

Extra-EU exports plummeted by 8.7 per cent to hit €233.9 billion in March 2026, down from the €256.1 billion recorded in the same month of the prior year.

Meanwhile, foreign imports into the union expanded by 2.7 per cent to hit €228.0 billion, up from €222.1 billion over the same comparative timeframe.

The overall union account weakened from the €9.1 billion surplus recorded in February 2026, hit heavily by a worsening energy deficit.

The net energy deficit widened significantly from minus €21.9 billion in February 2026 to minus €28.6 billion in March 2026.

This multi-billion euro drag was only partially offset by improvements in the chemical and related products sector, which saw its internal surplus rise from €14.9 billion to €17.6 billion during that brief one-month window.

On a year-on-year basis, the total European Union decline reached €28.1 billion, driven once more by the twin contractions in the chemicals and machinery segments.

The chemical industry surplus almost halved over the year, diving from €40.8 billion in March 2025 to €17.6 billion in March 2026.

Concurrently, the vital machinery and automotive divisions faced a steep downturn, with their collective export surplus dropping from €21.6 billion to €11.3 billion.

For the complete period covering January to March 2026, the wider union squeezed out an €8.4 billion surplus, down from €50.7 billion in the identical quarter of the preceding year.

Overall extra-EU exports fell by 8.9 per cent to €630.0 billion in the first quarter, while inbound shipments from non-EU nations fell by 3.0 per cent to €621.6 billion.

Finally, internal cross-border marketplace activity within the union remained robust, with intra-EU trade expanding by 2.7 per cent to hit €1,068.4 billion during the first three months of the year.