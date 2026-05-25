Global connected television advertising revenue will surge from $44 billion in 2025 to $81 billion by 2030, according to a report from market intelligence firm Omdia.

The findings indicate that connected television advertising revenues are on track to completely surpass traditional linear television advertising during the 2030s.

The global battle to effectively control the domestic living room is entering a critical new phase as three major corporations are projected to capture 50 per cent of the global marketplace by the end of the decade.

The shifting dynamics show that the historical center of power in television is rapidly migrating away from traditional broadcasting entities toward advanced streaming platforms, television operating systems, and comprehensive digital advertising ecosystems.

By the target date at the end of the decade, Google is forecast to command a commanding 26 per cent of global connected television advertising revenues.

Concurrently, retail giant Amazon is expected to account for 13 per cent of the total international market.

Streaming pioneer Netflix is projected to represent 9 per cent of the global footprint over the same period.

When combined, these three tech and entertainment giants will account for half of the entire global connected television advertising market by 2030.

This massive commercial transition comes as media companies, streamers, retail entities, and technology conglomerates race to secure premium positioning in connected households worldwide.

Amazon is actively leveraging its Prime Video platform and retail media integration to rapidly expand its television advertising footprint across major regions.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to aggressively scale its advertising business globally through the continuous expansion of its ad-supported subscription tier.

Google manages to maintain its dominant market position through the massive connected television reach of YouTube alongside its broader advertising infrastructure.

The research agency expects several core operational trends to accelerate the overall transformation of television advertising systems over the next five years.

These key developments include the rapid expansion of ad-supported streaming services and the strategic convergence of retail media with television advertising.

The marketplace will also witness significant growth in programmatic and targeted television advertising campaigns.

Furthermore, the industry will experience the increasing importance of television operating systems and smart television ecosystems, alongside greater competition for general consumer attention and platform ownership.

The data also revealed that the European television operating system landscape is shifting rapidly this year.

According to the research firm, VIDAA is becoming Europe’s third-largest television operating system this year, trailing only behind Android TV and Tizen.

This software has successfully overtaken several long-established competitors as individual hardware manufacturers seek greater internal ownership of the smart television user experience.

“The battle for the living room is no longer only about streaming content,” said head of media and entertainment at Omdia Maria Rua Aguete.

“It is increasingly about controlling the platform, the advertising layer, the operating system, the data and ultimately the consumer relationship,” Aguete added.

Television is rapidly transforming into one of the most strategic gateways for digital advertising frameworks, retail media, and direct commerce integration, with tech companies increasingly competing to control the physical television interface itself, the company pointed out.

“Connected television companies are at risk of losing incredibly valued ground to these tech giants and many cannot afford to do so as the hardware business becomes increasingly unprofitable,” said principal analyst at Omdia David Tett.

“Strategies are needed to fight for their own advertising revenues in the new-look landscape and avoid ceding too much ground to players such as Google and Amazon,” Tett added.

The final data points reinforce how television, commerce, and digital advertising are converging into a single unified ecosystem.

These factors demonstrate precisely why the connected television environment is becoming one of the most strategically valuable positions across the global media landscape.