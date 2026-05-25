The European Union saw a sharp 8 per cent year-on-year increase in the average price of fertilisers and soil improvers during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

The latest findings reveal that agricultural input costs have returned to an upward trajectory following a temporary period of relief for continental farmers.

The marketplace experienced a massive surge in chemical nutrition products during 2021 and 2022, driven by global supply chain issues and high natural gas values, before witnessing a steady decline throughout 2023 and 2024.

The cost structure shifted upwards once more in 2025, which saw prices increase consistently for four consecutive quarters.

The inflationary trend has affected almost the entire trading bloc, with notable price expansions recorded in 24 of the 27 member countries during the final three months of the year.

The most severe financial pressures on agricultural producers were registered in Romania, where costs surged by 16.8 per cent.

A similar sharp upward movement was seen in Ireland with a 15.3 per cent spike, closely followed by the Netherlands which logged a 12.1 per cent advancement.

Conversely, three regional exceptions managed to register negative movements in their wholesale domestic listings during the same winter period.

Prices fell by 6.1 per cent in Bulgaria, marking the most significant reduction across the continent.

The remaining downward corrections were found in Croatia and Lithuania, where the data showed both markets recording a marginal 0.2 per cent decrease.