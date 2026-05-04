New Toyota RAV4 officially unveiled in Cyprus

Toyota Cyprus officially unveiled the new Toyota RAV4 on April 29, 2026, at a special event held at Pavilion, marking the arrival of the sixth generation of one of the world’s most recognisable and successful SUVs.

The event was attended by representatives of the media, partners, corporate clients and customers who had placed early pre-orders for the new RAV4. The evening highlighted not only the new model, but also Toyota’s strategic direction towards electrification, safety and connectivity, with the brand’s multi-path approach underlining freedom of choice for every customer.

Hosts of the evening were popular Cypriot presenters Louis Patsalides and Astero Kyprianou, who brought their well-known energy, humour and unique chemistry to the stage. Their authentic style gave the evening a more vibrant and personal character.

Garo Dzaghigian, Sales Manager, highlighted the importance of offering different powertrain technologies tailored to the actual needs of each customer. Meanwhile, presentations of the new RAV4 were delivered by Loucas Leonidou, Marketing & CX Manager, and Angelos Loizides, Product Manager, who framed the model’s market positioning, its design evolution, its new technologies and the role of the RAV4 within Toyota’s current product line-up.

Highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the new RAV4 itself. Featuring impressive lighting, sound and movement, and accompanied by Lia Violin, the new RAV4 was revealed to guests in a moment that combined technology, emotion and theatrical flair. Networking and a cocktail dinner followed, while guests got a first-hand look at the RAV4 GR SPORT and RAV4 Style versions showcased at the venue.

New chapter for SUV that defined segment

Since its debut in 1994, the Toyota RAV4 has defined a new category in the automotive industry, combining the practicality of a family car with the confidence and freedom of an SUV. Today, with more than 15 million sales worldwide, the RAV4 remains one of the most important and recognisable models in Toyota’s history.

The new sixth-generation model evolves this legacy with a more dynamic design, advanced safety technologies and a fully upgraded digital environment. With a stronger road presence, modern aesthetics and an authentic SUV character, the new RAV4 has been designed for customers seeking a vehicle capable of handling everyday life, travel and a more active lifestyle with equal ease.

New technology, fresh digital experience

The new RAV4 is the first Toyota to utilise the new Arene software platform, paving the way for a new generation of software-defined vehicles. Through Arene, the new RAV4 introduces Toyota’s latest multimedia system, a more advanced digital environment and the next generation of driver assistance and safety systems.

Inside the cabin, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the large central multimedia display of up to 12.9 inches, improved ergonomics and upgraded connectivity features create a more modern, refined and user-friendly environment for both driver and passengers. At the same time, the latest generation of Toyota T-Mate and Toyota Safety Sense further enhances safety, driver assistance and everyday confidence behind the wheel.

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid options reflect multi-path strategy

The new RAV4 clearly expresses Toyota’s multi-path strategy, offering customers the flexibility to choose the technology best suited to their lifestyle and actual needs.

The new line-up includes Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid options, with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions available depending on specification. The Plug-in Hybrid version offers increased electric range, faster charging and enhanced performance, enabling more daily commutes in electric mode without limiting the freedom of longer trips. The Hybrid version remains a particularly practical and efficient choice for the Cypriot market, offering the convenience of electrification without the need for external charging.

New RAV4 range in Cyprus

In Cyprus, the new Toyota RAV4 is available in Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid versions, with Active, Style, Lounge and GR SPORT grades. Pricing starts from €40,900 for the RAV4 2.5 Hybrid Active 2WD, while the Plug-in Hybrid range starts from €48,900. At the top of the range is the GR SPORT AWD, featuring a more dynamic appearance, exclusive design elements and a bold, sporty character inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Sales of the new RAV4 in Cyprus have already begun and interested customers can now experience the vehicle first-hand and arrange a test drive at Toyota showrooms island-wide. First deliveries of the Hybrid versions are expected in May and June, while deliveries of Plug-in Hybrid orders will begin in September.

Interested parties can learn more about the new RAV4 and configure the version that best suits their needs via the official Toyota Cyprus website.

With the new-generation RAV4, Toyota continues to evolve a model that has earned the trust of millions of customers worldwide, while remaining true to the values that established its reputation: reliability, practicality, safety, efficiency and freedom of mobility.