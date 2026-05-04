Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd on Monday confirmed its final financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, following a board meeting held on April 29, 2026, at the company’s headquarters in Larnaca.

The board of directors approved the audited consolidated financial statements and the audited financial statements of the parent company, marking the formal completion of the reporting process for the year.

The company also approved a proposal to the annual general meeting for the payment of a final dividend of 5.88 per cent, equivalent to 2.0 cents per share.

In addition, the board set the date of the 2025 annual general meeting for June 18, 2026, to be held at the company’s head offices in Larnaca.

During the year under review, Petrolina operated a total of 95 fuel stations across Cyprus, of which 22 are located on privately owned land, reflecting the scale of its nationwide network.

The company reported a profit before tax of €10.93 million for 2025, compared with €2.09 million in 2024, indicating a substantial improvement in performance.

Furthermore, profit after tax from continuing operations reached €10.20 million, up from €1.58 million recorded in the previous year, highlighting strong year-on-year growth.

The board stated that net profit for the year will be transferred to the revenue reserve, in line with the company’s financial management approach.

With regard to dividends, the company had already paid an initial interim dividend of 1.0 cent per share on November 4, 2025, followed by a second interim dividend of 1.2 cents per share on December 19, 2025.

The board explained that the proposed final dividend reflects the company’s cash position, future prospects and overall dividend policy, with the final decision subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting.

The company confirmed that no changes were made to its share capital during the year, with all shares remaining ordinary shares of the same class.

It also stated that all securities are traded on the alternative market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), with equal rights attached and no restrictions on their transfer.

Moreover, the company clarified that it has not issued any shares with special control rights and there are no restrictions on voting rights, ensuring full equality among shareholders.

Finally, Petrolina confirmed that it does not operate an employee share scheme, maintaining its current governance and ownership structure unchanged.