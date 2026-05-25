The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) hosted a high-level joint visit from top European financial regulators on May 22, 2026, to reinforce the island’s active involvement in continental banking mechanisms.

According to an update from the CBC, shared on Monday on social media platform X, the strategic gathering brought Claudia Buch, the chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, and Dominique Laboureix, the chair of the Single Resolution Board, to the institution.

The physical presence of both prominent leaders highlighted the continuous, active role of the Central Bank of Cyprus within both the Single Supervisory Mechanism and the Single Resolution Mechanism, the CBC explained.

The gathering served as a platform for all attending parties to align their respective institutional agendas and regulatory frameworks.

The collaborative meeting also provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on important supervision and resolution matters.

In addition, the comprehensive institutional discussions explicitly covered the latest macroeconomic developments and evolving priorities concerning the Cypriot banking sector.