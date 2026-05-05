Civil defence will carry out evacuation exercises across all districts in May to boost preparedness ahead of the wildfire season, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The exercises aim to improve coordination between relevant agencies and local authorities, while also familiarising residents with evacuation procedures as part of the government’s broader emergency prevention and response plan.

In recent months, civil defence teams have visited all communities to revise the “Polyvios” evacuation plan. The visits focused on clarifying emergency procedures based on each community’s needs and were completed by mid-April.