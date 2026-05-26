Theatre is a fundamental pillar of Cyprus’ cultural self-awareness, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during the Thoc Theatre Awards ceremony for 2025 in Nicosia, describing culture as a source of support and hope in a time of geopolitical tensions and multiple challenges.

“The ceremony is not solely about honouring artists on an individual basis,” Christodoulides said in his address.

“It also serves a collective need: to honour and highlight the essential role of theatre as a key pillar of our cultural self-awareness.”

He said culture can provide “an outlet, support and hope” amid current global tensions, adding that Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union had provided an opportunity to highlight through action the role of culture, creativity, dialogue and civic participation in strengthening democracies and enriching Europe’s diversity.

Christodoulides said one of the presidency’s significant achievements was agreement among all 27 member states on a strategic cultural roadmap aimed at placing culture at the heart of the EU’s identity, society and economy.

He also said the cultural programme designed by the deputy ministry of culture formed an integral part of the Cyprus presidency’s strategy, marking the first time a unified cultural narrative had been created to present Cyprus’ cultural heritage, contemporary creativity and cultural diplomacy as a continuous and living process.

Referring to government support for theatre in Cyprus, Christodoulides said the state theatre receives annual funding of €5.3 million, while independent theatre receives €1.4 million annually.

He added that 16 theatre organisations and groups of individuals received €170,000 this year for various activities.

The government has also introduced a scheme covering operating expenses for theatre organisations with their own premises, with annual funding of €250,000, recognising the need to strengthen the sustainability of theatre organisations, he said.

Christodoulides also highlighted the support scheme for cultural creators, which allows theatre artists and others to attend training abroad and participate in international festivals, platforms and networks.

He said the institutional presence of productions by Cypriot theatre organisations at the National Theatre in Athens each year has significantly boosted the visibility of contemporary Cypriot theatre in Greece and strengthened exchanges between theatre professionals in the two countries.

He also referred to the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama, which hosts foreign and Cypriot productions of ancient Greek tragedy and comedy in Cyprus each summer.

Calling the awards ceremony an important moment of recognition, Christodoulides said the distinction reflects the effort, perseverance, talent and commitment of Cyprus’ theatre professionals.

Addressing the award recipients, he said the recognition was “the least return” for their daily efforts and sends a message of hope and faith in the future.

He congratulated the award winners and expressed the appreciation of the Cypriot state for their contribution to the country’s culture.