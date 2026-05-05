Applications are now open for students aiming to study at the world’s leading universities

For many young people in Cyprus, studying at the world’s leading universities can feel out of reach, not because of a lack of talent, but because of limited access to opportunity.

Through the Exness Fintech Scholarships, that gap is steadily being bridged.

Now entering its fifth year, the initiative continues to support Cypriot students in pursuing postgraduate studies at some of the world’s top universities, offering access to fields shaping the future of technology and finance, including data science, artificial intelligence, engineering, and mathematics.

Since its launch in 2022, the programme has supported 14 students from Cyprus, reflecting Exness’ ongoing commitment to developing local talent and creating pathways for young professionals to grow on a global stage.

Beyond financial support, the scholarships represent something more: belief.

As one former student explains:

“Opportunities like this are rare for Cypriot students. It felt like a powerful signal that our community is beginning to embrace ambitious dreams on a global scale.”

For many, the experience is not only academic, but deeply personal, helping them build confidence, expand their perspectives, and redefine what is possible.

“The scholarship encouraged me to believe in myself and pursue my ambitions. It’s more than support, it’s motivation to aim higher,” another student shares.

Stories like these highlight the programme’s broader impact: not only enabling access to world-class education, but also empowering young people to return with new skills, fresh perspectives, and the confidence to shape their future.

The Exness Fintech Scholarships offer up to €20,000 per student, supporting postgraduate studies at one of the top 50 universities worldwide. The programme is open to high-achieving students in STEM disciplines who demonstrate strong academic performance and potential.

Commenting on the initiative, Martin Thorvaldsson, Community Director at Exness, said: “Investing in young talent is an investment in the future of Cyprus. Through these scholarships, we aim to support Cypriot students in gaining international experience and, in time, contribute to the development of its tech and science ecosystem.”

Applications are open until 30 June 2026, with interested candidates encouraged to apply via the official platform:

www.scholarship.exness.com/

For more information on eligibility criteria and application requirements, please visit the website above.

