The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy on Tuesday announced the finalists of the 2026 European Sustainable Energy Awards, opening public voting for the best clean energy projects and leaders across Europe.

A total of nine finalists have been shortlisted across three categories, recognising innovation in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The awards, part of the European Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), highlight initiatives that are advancing the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy system.

The winners will be selected through an online public vote, which is now open and will run until May 31, 2026.

The results will be revealed during the EUSEW Awards Ceremony in Brussels on June 9, 2026.

This year’s edition also carries added significance for Cyprus, as the country holds the EU presidency, with Cypriot artists expected to participate in the Brussels ceremony.

Organisers expressed hope that the announcement will encourage greater participation from Cypriots in European energy initiatives.

The SMEs Driving Energy Efficiency category recognises small and medium sized enterprises that have developed innovative business or financing models to improve energy efficiency.

Among the finalists is Ener2Crowd, an Italian platform mobilising citizen investment for energy efficiency projects in buildings and industry.

Also shortlisted is Water Horizon, a French company offering low carbon cooling solutions using mobile battery technology to capture and reuse waste heat.

The third finalist in this category, RE-LEAF, is addressing energy poverty through mortgage linked renovation support in Belgium.

The Local Energy Action category focuses on projects implemented at community level that contribute to the clean energy transition.

One finalist, 100 Projects Phasing Out Gas, is a Vienna based initiative promoting 100 per cent renewable heating by replacing fossil gas in buildings.

Another project, MultiHome, operates in Bulgaria, providing a local cooperation platform for energy renovations in urban areas.

The Spanish initiative Nova Energia Osona has been recognised for building an alliance between local authorities and energy communities.

The Women in Energy category honours individuals leading impactful efforts that advance both clean energy adoption and gender equality.

One finalist, Suzanne Renard, leads a movement in France that supports and funds citizen led renewable energy projects while promoting inclusion.

Another finalist, Nadia Horstmann, contributes at the German energy regulatory authority Bundesnetzagentur and advocates for greater female representation in the sector.

The third finalist, Donna Gartland, is driving Ireland’s transition to low carbon heating while fostering equality through workplace innovation.

The European Sustainable Energy Week remains the largest annual event in Europe dedicated to renewables and energy efficiency.

The 20th edition of EUSEW will take place in a hybrid format, combining events in Brussels with online participation from June 9 to June 11, 2026.

The programme includes a three day policy conference, the awards ceremony, an energy fair, and activities for young energy ambassadors.

Participants will also be able to engage in Sustainable Energy Days, independently organised events taking place worldwide in both physical and digital formats.

The deadline to organise such activities has been set for May 24, 2026, offering stakeholders an opportunity to contribute to the broader conversation on energy transition.