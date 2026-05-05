Evergreen and colourful, filled with artists’ studios and historic museums, the village of Lania is getting ready to host another exciting annual event. The Lanes & Courtyards of Lania, which has been happening since 2006, returns for a weekend full of activities, performances, demonstrations and workshops for all ages, organised for free by the Women of Lania group.

On Saturday and Sunday, old and young will be able to visit the village and enjoy it in full bloom, while a rich agenda unfolds. Happening on Saturday is an open courtyards Snail Trail, a market with stalls, chair yoga, live music performances, a flower ceramic workshop, talks on making rosewater and olive oil, as well as other events.

On Sunday, the activities resume and repeat with the addition of a silkworm presentation, a commandaria guided tour, theatre, choral performances, tsiattista Cypriot poetry battles and a raffle draw which will conclude the weekend’s activities at 7pm.

Lanes and Courtyards of Lania

Walks, performances, markets, talks, workshops and artist studio visits. May 9-10. Lania village, Limassol district. Free admission. 11am-7pm. www.womenoflania.com