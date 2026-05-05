The examination of two applications for the development of shopping centres in eastern Limassol began in late March by the five-member Derogations Council, with the process expected to continue in subsequent sessions until final decisions are reached.

According to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), the council is currently reviewing the proposals in detail before reaching its conclusions.

“The process will continue in further meetings until final decisions are reached,” said Soteris Ktorides, president of the Council for the Study of Derogations, in response to a relevant query.

He added that once the examination is completed, the council will submit its reasoned recommendations to the Cabinet, although no specific timeline was provided for this step.

The council had previously convened in December 2025. During that meeting, it reviewed and approved the minutes of two public hearings, dated October 10, 2025, concerning two separate applications.

The first was submitted by The Mall of Limassol Ltd while the second was submitted as a joint proposal involving C.A.C. Papantoniou LTD, Suzana and Giannakis Christodoulou, and Jumbo Trading LTD.

At the same time, local authorities and stakeholders in Limassol appear to have raised concerns with the central government, reflecting a shared position regarding the requests for derogation-based licensing of the two proposed shopping centres.

“Initially I believed that both malls would be approved,” said Kyriacos Xydias, mayor of Amathounta, noting that developments have since shifted following interventions by local authorities.

He added that it is now more likely that only one licence will be granted, and even then with significant modifications compared to the investors’ original proposals.

According to available information cited by the publication, the Derogations Council requested and received proposals from the municipality of Amathounta, prepared with the support of the University of Cyprus, focusing on the creation of a shopping centre under sustainable urban mobility principles.

During the public hearing organised by the council, the mayor rejected the proposal for the shopping centre on Agios Athanasios Avenue as initially presented, submitting a counterproposal instead.

This alternative vision seeks the development of a project that would serve as a model for sustainable urban mobility, while also promoting a new urban planning approach for Limassol.

“We see this project as an opportunity to create a new, modern development hub,” he said, calling on state authorities, planners and investors to adopt a broader perspective.

He emphasised that such a development should encourage micromobility, public transport, walking and cycling, reflecting a shift away from car-centric planning.

“If we can design a shopping centre that combines commercial activity with sustainable mobility, we are ready to participate in a discussion that will reshape the area,” he added.

Xydias also stressed the need for green infrastructure, pedestrian zones, urban equipment and safe crossings, so that the project can be organically integrated with surrounding neighbourhoods, parks and the industrial area.

In this context, the municipality proposed the preparation of a comprehensive master plan for the entire area, based on sustainable mobility principles and a unified strategy for road networks, transport systems and public spaces.

“Only in this way can we create a project that truly serves the city and not just the car,” he stated.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis has expressed strong opposition to the ‘The Mall of Limassol’ project, a development owned by Atterbury Europe and situated on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue.

“Such developments are destructive for the city,” he said, warning of significant consequences.

He argued that efforts to improve the project’s image through proposed compensatory measures are insufficient, particularly in addressing serious traffic and environmental challenges expected to arise.

Finally, the publication pointed out that written positions submitted to the council by the Limassol District Local Government Organisation (EOA) align with those of the two municipalities, reinforcing the broader local stance on the issue.