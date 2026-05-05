A weak low-pressure system is currently affecting the region, bringing mixed weather conditions across Cyprus, with periods of cloudiness, isolated showers and the possibility of thunderstorms in some areas.

Temperatures will rise to around 20°C inland and along the coasts, and to approximately 8°C in the higher mountains.

More specifically, on Tuesday, conditions will be partly cloudy at first, becoming at times mostly cloudy. Early in the day, isolated showers may occur along coastal areas. As the day progresses, increased cloud development is expected to bring scattered showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms, particularly over mountainous regions and parts of the eastern half of the island.

Winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, generally light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, becoming locally moderate and at times strong, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort, especially along western and southern coasts. The sea will be slightly rough to rough, while initially rough conditions are expected in the west.

Overnight, the weather will be mostly clear, although increased low cloud is expected locally, mainly along coastal areas. Winds will continue from the southwest to the northwest, occasionally turning northeasterly in some locations, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Sea conditions will improve slightly, becoming slightly rough in the west and north, and calm to slightly rough in the south and east. Temperatures will drop to around 10°C inland, 13°C along the coast, and near 4°C in the higher mountains, where local frost formation is possible.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, most areas will experience mainly clear conditions with intermittent cloud cover. However, by the afternoon, cloud build-up may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous and inland regions.

Thursday and Friday are expected to remain largely clear, marking a gradual improvement in weather conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to rise steadily through Friday, reaching levels close to or slightly above the seasonal average.

Snow at the Troodos peak was at 15 centimetres at the time of the report.