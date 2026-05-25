Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 5,980 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation (CISCO) on May 22, marking the latest transaction in its ongoing capital management programme.

According to an announcement released on Monday, the transaction was executed under the explicit authorisation granted during the company’s annual general assembly held on June 24, 2025.

According to the regulatory disclosure, the total volume of shares was acquired at a uniform price of €1.535 per share.

The transaction was split into two separate market orders executed on the same trading day, with the first block comprising 3,000 shares and the second block consisting of 2,980 shares.

This market intervention results in a total expenditure of €9,179.3 by the company to acquire the 5,980 shares, effectively reducing its circulating equity on the local market.