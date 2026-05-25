The defence ministry announced on Monday that applications for the recruitment of contract soldiers (Syop) in the National Guard are now open and will remain available until July 13.

Interested applicants who meet the required qualifications are invited to submit their applications electronically through the government portal.

The application process opened on Monday at 8am and will close on July 13 at 2pm.

According to the ministry, applications can only be submitted online through the “military recruitment” section of the government portal.

Applicants must also be registered and verified users of the platform before completing the process.

Verification can be carried out through eBanking, by visiting citizen service centres with an identity card, or through a scheduled video call with workers from a citizen service centre..

The ministry stated that candidates who finish the application process will later take physical assessments, including an athletic test and a strength test to evaluate forearm muscle strength and grip.

The examinations are expected to take place in July, with applicants to be notified by email and SMS.

The defence ministry also urged interested individuals who require assistance with their applications or encounter technical difficulties to contact the citizen service centre for during working hours.