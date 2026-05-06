A total of 60 convictions in child sexual abuse cases were seen in 2025, police said on Wednesday.

Each case reflects detailed investigations carried out by the unit for the management of vulnerable people (Ydyep).

Police stressed that protecting minors remains a priority, with efforts focused on prompt investigations and child-friendly procedures.

They said victims are supported at every stage through a multidisciplinary approach.

Police also highlighted cooperation with the Hope for Children CRC policy centre and the children’s home, providing care and assistance to victims.

Authorities said tackling child abuse requires collective responsibility, adding that efforts will continue to ensure cases are fully investigated and brought to justice.