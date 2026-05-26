Police warned the public about a scam involving text messages on Tuesday sent to mobile phones claiming to relate to unpaid traffic tickets.

The messages contain a link directing recipients to make an out-of-court payment.

The aim, they said, is to steal personal or banking details and extract money.

Authorities urged the public to be especially cautious and not to respond to such messages.

Police also advised citizens not to open links from unknown or suspicious senders and not to enter personal or banking information on unverified websites.

They added that anyone receiving such messages should contact the competent authorities before taking any action.