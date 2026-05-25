Rainfall recorded across Cyprus so far in May has reached 220 per cent of the monthly average, data released on Monday showed.

Between May 1 and Monday, average rainfall was 43.2 millimetres, significantly higher than the normal monthly average of 19.6mm, with some areas receiving over three times the usual amount.

The highest rainfall relative to normal levels was recorded at Paphos Airport at 394 per cent, followed by Polis Chrysochous at 375 per cent, Stavros tis Psokas at 364 per cent and the new Limassol port at 360 per cent.

In terms of rainfall quantity, Stavros tis Psokas recorded the highest level with 99mm, while Larnaca Airport recorded the lowest with 13.6mm.

Rainfall since October 1 has also exceeded seasonal averages, reaching 116 per cent of normal levels across the island.