Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) announces its support for the “No Child Left Behind-Portage” programme, implemented by the Pancyprian Association of Rare Genetic Diseases “Unique Smiles”, in collaboration with the Rotary Clubs of Cyprus.

This is a collaboration with a meaningful social impact, actively strengthening access for children and families to early intervention services across Cyprus. As part of the collaboration, Coral Cyprus fully covers the fuel costs for the programme’s mobile unit, making a practical contribution so that the services of “No Child Left Behind-Portage” can reach children and families throughout Cyprus, particularly in areas where access to such interventions is not easy.

The support is implemented through the continuous provision of fuel, as part of the Coral Pass Fuel Card service. This service enables the immediate and organised coverage of the mobile unit’s refuelling needs, facilitating its uninterrupted movement. In this way, Coral Cyprus is utilising its corporate service to support an initiative with a meaningful social impact.

The “No Child Left Behind-Portage” programme is an internationally recognised early intervention programme for children aged between six months and six years who face developmental challenges and do not have easy access to services, mainly due to geographical distance or mobility difficulties. The intervention takes place in the child’s natural environment, at home, and includes assessment, monitoring and personalised guidance, in close collaboration with the parents.

The programme operates in a complementary manner to any therapies a child may already be receiving and focuses on early care, practical support for the family and systematic monitoring of the child’s progress. It will be provided free of charge to all families and on a nationwide basis, by authorised and specially trained professionals who have the right to apply the Portage model in Cyprus.

Supporting access to safe mobility without exclusion

Coral Cyprus’ contribution focuses on a critical aspect of the programme’s operation: the ability of the mobile unit to move seamlessly wherever there is a need. In this way, the company supports an initiative that goes beyond the provision of services, strengthening access, prevention and care without exclusions.

Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, hailed the initiative. “For Coral Cyprus, social contribution gains real value when it responds to specific social needs in a practical, direct and meaningful way,” he noted. “Through our support for the ‘No Child Left Behind-Portage’ programme and our collaboration with the Pancyprian Association of Rare Genetic Diseases ‘Unique Smiles’, we contribute to the provision of fuel for the programme’s mobile unit, strengthening its ability to reach children and families across Cyprus, particularly in areas where access to early intervention services is not a given.”

He added: “Through such collaborations, we actively support initiatives that offer timely support to children and meaningful guidance to families, contributing to the creation of equal opportunities, without exclusions.”

This initiative falls within the broader framework of Coral Cyprus’ Corporate Social Responsibility actions, through which the company supports initiatives with a meaningful impact on society. Consistent with its long-standing commitment to social contribution, Coral Cyprus continues to stand by people and families who are truly in need, supporting actions that make access to essential services more immediate, more practical and more humane.

For more information about the programme and the participation process, please visit: https://monadikaxamogela.org/no-child-left-behind/.