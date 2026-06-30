Greek lender Alpha Bank announced this week that shareholders will receive a cash dividend following the approval of the distribution by the bank’s annual general meeting held on June 26, 2026.

The total amount to be distributed stands at €148,005,238.21, which originates from internal dividend reserves and other non-taxed profits.

Shareholders are set to receive a gross amount of €0.0655980839 per share, excluding the 59,018,043 treasury shares held by the bank.

This payment follows a previous distribution of an interim dividend totalling €111,388,046.88, which was paid out in December 2025.

The combined profit distribution for the 2025 financial year, inclusive of the interim payment, amounts to €259,393,285.09.

The dividend is subject to a 5 per cent withholding tax in accordance with Greek tax legislation, resulting in a net cash payment of €0.0623181797 per share.

The bank established July 1, 2026, as the ex-dividend date, meaning that shares will trade on the Euronext Athens without the entitlement to this payout from that date onwards.

The record date for identifying beneficiaries is July 2, 2026, and the payment process is scheduled to commence on July 8, 2026.

Payments will be made through the bank’s designated paying agents and the participants of the Dematerialised Securities System.

Specific procedures are in place for the legal heirs of deceased shareholders or for those holding titles in institutions currently under liquidation, who should contact Alpha Bank directly to facilitate the process.

The bank clarified that the right to collect the dividend will expire five years after the end of the year in which the right was established, at which point any unclaimed funds will revert to the Greek State.