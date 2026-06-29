The number of asylum seekers receiving state rent and food allowances in Cyprus has fallen to around 2,000, as the government pointed to lower illegal migration, reduced welfare spending and faster processing of asylum claims, particularly for Syrian nationals.

The deputy migration ministry reported on Monday that the remaining beneficiaries include nationals of Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and Iraq, with Syrians accounting for some 400 of those currently receiving assistance.

The ministry has instructed officials to expedite the examination of Syrian asylum applications, arguing that conditions in Syria have improved since the downfall of Bashar al-Assad and the state’s relative political stabilisation.

The latest figures show about 13,600 asylum applications remain pending, including 9,600 lodged by Syrian nationals.

Despite that backlog, the ministry said expenditure on asylum support has fallen sharply.

The latest figures build on a series of measures introduced this year to reduce migration pressures and increase returns.

Police confirmed on Sunday that 4,021 people had been repatriated or deported during the first half of 2026 through national procedures and joint return operations coordinated with Frontex.

The government has also expanded voluntary return programmes for Syrian nationals.

Earlier this month, Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides announced financial incentives for eligible Syrian families choosing to return home voluntarily, while one adult family member may remain in Cyprus under a temporary work permit.

President Nikos Christodoulides himself recently welcomed agreement on new EU return rules, including provisions allowing member states to establish return hubs in third countries.