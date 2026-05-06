It is time for another English-language play to entertain Paphos theatre lovers as the Stage One Theatre Group in Emba presents its next production. Get ready for four evenings of pure comedic brilliance.

On May 13-16, unflappable valet Jeeves and delightfully hapless Bertie Wooster take the stage in Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. Adapted by brothers David and Robert Goodale from PG Wodehouse’s beloved stories, this riotous play delivers the charm, wit and eccentricity that have made Wodehouse’s world timeless.

Bertie decides to stage a theatrical retelling of his own adventures, but things quickly spiral out of control. The result is a whirlwind of quick changes, physical comedy, and sparkling dialogue including, at one point, a lively exchange between two utterly different characters, both played by Jeeves.

With just three actors facing the challenge of playing a troupe of different characters, including the beloved twosome, the play promises to be an evening of pure delight.

The amateur theatre group has been running in the village of Emba, Paphos for over 40 years now and is a buzzing group of multiple nationalities who meet socially every month and present an average of five varied productions a year. This spring, it is another comedy full of twists, turns and unfortunate events.

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense

Comedy theatre. Presented by Stage One Theatre Group. May 13-16. Emba Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10 for children, €15 for adults. In English. www.stageonetheatre.net