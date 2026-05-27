Air defence units in the port of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea downed over 20 Ukrainian drones early on Wednesday, with Ukraine also using Storm Shadow missiles, the city’s governor said on Telegram.

There were no injuries according to preliminary data, Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that a few buildings, including a regional office of the central bank and an eight-story apartment block, were damaged in the attack.

Storm Shadow missiles are made by a Franco-British consortium. Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has previously summoned the British and French ambassadors to protest Ukraine’s use of the weapons.

Separately, two people were wounded in the southern Russian port city of Taganrog, east of the border with Ukraine, after Russia downed a missile early on Wednesday, Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said on Telegram.

Overall, Russia downed 140 drones overnight, Interfax news agency said, citing the defence ministry.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions wounded 21 people, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.