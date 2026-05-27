Police made ten arrests overnight as part of targeted prevention operations carried out across Cyprus, in a drive aimed at deterring serious crime, maintaining public order and boosting public safety.

The coordinated operations saw an increased police presence in key urban areas across the island, with organised patrols carried out throughout the night.

Those arrested were held in connection with a range of alleged offences, including illegal entry onto property, possession of burglary tools, drug possession, assaulting a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon, carrying a knife and drink-driving.

As part of the overnight checks, police stopped 510 vehicles and inspected 639 people. A further 39 premises were also checked in operations targeting delinquency and public disorder, resulting in five reports.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 375 reports for various road offences, while nine traffic-related cases are under investigation. Eight vehicles were impounded as part of the operations.

Among the most common traffic offences was speeding, with 117 drivers reported for exceeding the speed limit.

Police also reported five drivers for drink-driving, while two cases of suspected drug-driving emerged following positive preliminary narcotests.

In total, 70 alcohol tests and four drug-driving checks were carried out.

Police said the targeted operations will continue daily, with enhanced patrols, focused inspections and rapid response measures aimed at preventing crime and maintaining public order.