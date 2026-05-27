People caught illegally training hunting dogs in protected areas within the Sovereign Base Areas face a €300 fixed penalty, while those convicted in court could face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to €3,417, or both.

The warning comes as the Sovereign Base Areas police and environment department continue joint operations launched in January targeting illegal hunting dog training in protected areas at Akrotiri, Episkopi and Paramali.

Police inspector Tony Demetriou said drones and other specialised equipment are being used to monitor large natural habitat areas affected by the illegal activity, adding that the joint operations will continue.

Training hunting dogs within Special Protection Areas in the SBAs is prohibited under the Game and Wild Birds Ordinance, as these areas are considered among the most important habitats in Cyprus for migratory bird species and species that breed in the area.

SBA environment officer Alexia Perdiou said many of these birds nest on the ground or in low vegetation, making them especially vulnerable to disturbance.

“Hunting dog training can have particularly serious impacts,” she said, explaining that dogs moving through natural habitats may disturb breeding birds, causing them to abandon nests and leaving eggs and chicks exposed to predators.

Repeated disturbance may eventually force birds to abandon important nesting areas altogether, she added.

Perdiou said this is of particular concern in the months following the end of the hunting season, when hunting dog training activity often coincides with the breeding period of many wild bird species.

She also reminded the public that hunting dog training is prohibited throughout the British Bases, not only in the most sensitive protected areas where enforcement efforts are currently focused.

Authorities urged hunters to avoid training dogs in these areas to protect important bird species and their habitats.

Suspected illegal dog training activity can be reported to SBA police on 1443.