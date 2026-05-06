SOFTSWISS is taking part in Doers Summit Limassol for the second year in a row. The company’s participation reflects its focus on engaging with the European tech community and sharing its experience in building and operating high-load, data-driven systems.

SOFTSWISS develops and operates software for more than 1,400 iGaming brands worldwide. Across its product portfolio, the provider delivers high-availability infrastructure, with flagship solutions such as the Game Aggregator achieving up to 99.999 per cent uptime, based on internal performance benchmarks. This scale requires clear governance for integrating data and AI models into production environments.

At the summit, Denis Romanovskiy, Chief AI Officer (CAIO), will join the panel discussion “Who Owns AI in Your Company? The Rise of the Chief AI Officer”. As the only participant holding a dedicated AI leadership role, he will bring a practical, engineering-driven perspective on how organisations assign responsibility for AI systems, data governance and decision-making at scale.

Romanovskiy stepped into the CAIO role in January 2026 after serving as Deputy Chief Technology Officer at SOFTSWISS. This move establishes AI as a separate function within the company, with clear ownership at the executive level.

“AI is becoming a system that defines how products evolve, how processes accelerate and how decisions are made,” says SOFTSWISS CAIO Romanovskiy. “When platforms perform at scale and process data in real time, the question is not whether to use AI, but who is accountable for its outcomes. Separating CTO and CAIO roles allows us to move faster while maintaining control over risk, quality and system stability. I’m really looking forward to discussing this and exchanging perspectives with founders and C-level leaders from leading tech companies.”

At Doers Summit, attendees will get to meet the SOFTSWISS team at a branded ice cream truck, where conversations around architecture, AI and system performance will continue in a more informal setting.

SOFTSWISS also invites industry professionals to its upcoming Tech Race Summit in Warsaw on September 10, 2026, a dedicated event for technology specialists working in fast-growing digital sectors. By participating in initiatives like Doers Summit and Tech Race Summit, SOFTSWISS is contributing to the industry dialogue on how technology companies evolve – from scaling infrastructure to defining AI ownership in complex systems.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international technology company with over 15 years of experience in developing innovative solutions for the iGaming industry. SOFTSWISS provides comprehensive software for managing iGaming projects. The company’s product portfolio includes the Casino Platform, the Game Aggregator with over 40,000 casino games, the Sportsbook Platform and the Prediction Markets Platform. The expert team, based in Malta, Poland and Georgia, counts over 2,000 experts.