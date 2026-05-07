Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis departed Cyprus on Thursday for a working visit to Chios and Brussels, where she is scheduled to participate in major maritime events linked to the future of global shipping and the promotion of equality and inclusion in the sector.

According to an announcement from the Deputy Ministry, Hadjimanolis will first travel to Chios to attend the 1st Mare Forum Chios, where she will deliver the event’s keynote address.

The forum is expected to bring together representatives from the international shipping industry, who will discuss the challenges facing global shipping as well as the sector’s future direction.

The visit forms part of Cyprus’ broader efforts to strengthen its international maritime presence during the country’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

On May 9, 2026, the deputy minister will travel to Brussels ahead of a conference titled “Shaping Policy, Driving Change: Equality and Inclusion in the Maritime Sector”, organised by the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry.

The conference is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2026 within the framework of the Cypriot EU presidency.

According to the announcement, the event will gather high-level representatives from EU institutions, international organisations and maritime bodies.

The aim of the conference is to strengthen efforts promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in the maritime sector, an area receiving growing international attention across the shipping industry.

The Deputy Ministry stated that Hadjimanolis will also hold a series of meetings on the sidelines of the conference with officials from EU institutions and other maritime stakeholders.

These discussions are expected to focus on maritime policy issues and cooperation within the European and international shipping sectors.

In addition, the Shipping Deputy Ministry will host an official dinner on May 11, 2026 as part of the conference proceedings in Brussels.

The events come at a time when Cyprus continues to position itself as a major international shipping centre, while also promoting policy discussions related to sustainability, inclusion and the future competitiveness of maritime transport.