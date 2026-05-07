Five environmental organisations have called on President Nikos Christodoulides to make clear commitments towards protecting the environment – as outlined in his governance programme – following events unfolding in Akamas.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, BirdLife Cyprus, Terra Cypria, Cyprus Wildlife Society, Friends of the Earth Cyprus and Cyprus Natural Coastline Initiative call on Christodoulides in an open letter to take action to protect biodiversity and preserve the natural environment.

Although this was part of Christodoulides’ 2023 governance programme, in practice there are significant delays and failures in implementing crucial policies and measures, the organisations point out.

They also call for information, transparency and accountability regarding environmental issues of public interest.

The organisations stress the need for Cyprus to immediately comply with the European environmental acquis, as the country “continues to face serious derogation procedures, especially concerning the Natura 2000 network”.

Akamas is highlighted in the letter as an area of particular ecological importance.

Christodoulides is called upon to cease roadworks in the Akamas national forest park, inform the public and draft a new plan to address problems affecting the environment of the whole island.

In Akamas, the organisations say, arbitrary interventions within the protected Natura 2000 areas and the operation of illegal establishments, constitute an indication of the “serious shortcomings and failures in implementing the current legislation”.