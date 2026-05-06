Marella Discovery has now completed a full month of successful sailings from Limassol, welcoming thousands of happy passengers on board since her first departure on 1 April. Today marks a new chapter for the ship — from this sailing onwards, Marella Discovery becomes adults-only, offering a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere at sea for those looking to truly unwind.

With the family-friendly April sailings now behind her, Marella Discovery continues her weekly programme from Limassol every Wednesday until October — and every sailing from today will be exclusively for adults. No children on board. No airports, no transfers, no early morning rushes. Just drive to Limassol port, step on board, and sail.

The ship operates three different itineraries this season, covering some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean:

Grecian Discovery : Athens, Santorini, Bodrum, Heraklion, Rhodes

: Athens, Santorini, Bodrum, Heraklion, Rhodes Aegean Gems: Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Chania, Rhodes

Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens, Chania, Rhodes Aegean Delights: Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Marmaris, Alanya

Full details on dates and exact ports of call for each departure are available on Century Travel’s website.

Every sailing is all-inclusive — drinks, meals, entertainment and accommodation are all part of the experience. On the adults-only sailings, guests can enjoy the calmer atmosphere of the pool area, outdoor cinema, Broadway-style show lounge, live entertainment, bars, lounges and a selection of restaurants. It’s a holiday designed for relaxation, comfort and complete ease.

Marella Discovery remains the only cruise line with roundtrip sailings from Limassol in 2026. No airports, no layovers, no complicated travel planning. Everything starts and ends right here in Cyprus.

This is also the last season of Marella Cruises operating from Limassol. Once October comes, this chapter closes. Anyone who has been thinking about it should not wait any longer.

Bookings are available through Century Travel.

Century Travel is the exclusive representative of Marella Cruises in Cyprus and the only cruise specialist on the island. For bookings and more information, contact Century Travel on 70 000 970, visit www.centurycyprus.com, or speak to our team for expert advice on Marella Discovery cruises sailing directly from Limassol.