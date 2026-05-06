The Avakas gorge trail remains closed to visitors due to safety concerns, the forestry department said on Wednesday.

The site has been closed since December 6, 2025, due to extreme weather, increased water flow, slippery ground, falling rocks and landslides.

Officials have placed warning signs and a chain at the entrance to block access.

However, some visitors continue to ignore the restrictions and attempt to enter, which the department said they do at their own risk.

The department stressed it bears no responsibility for any incidents.

A further update will be issued when the gorge is safe to reopen.