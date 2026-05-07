The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham) this week hosted Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Christodoulos Patsalides at its latest Breakfast Series event, while also organising a farewell reception for outgoing United States ambassador Julie Davis, bringing together senior figures from the business, financial and diplomatic communities.

The breakfast event featured CBC governor Christodoulos Patsalides in the presence of Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou and secretary-general Philokypros Roussounides.

According to AmCham Cyprus, the gathering brought together leading voices from the business and financial community for discussions on the economy, banking and investment conditions in Cyprus and the euro area.

During the session, Patsalides shared views on the evolving economic landscape in Cyprus and the eurozone, including developments related to inflation, interest rates and the broader monetary policy outlook.

The discussions also focused on the resilience of the Cypriot banking sector, current regulatory developments and the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in a complex international environment.

Participants exchanged views on access to finance, the investment climate, digital transformation in financial services, and the importance of safeguarding financial stability while supporting sustainable economic growth.

AmCham Cyprus said the interactive nature of the discussion highlighted the importance of open dialogue between policymakers and the private sector, particularly during periods of rapid economic and geopolitical change.

The organisation stated that its Breakfast Series aims to serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing, constructive dialogue and cooperation between institutional leaders and the business community.

AmCham Cyprus also expressed appreciation to the governor for what it described as his candid and insightful contribution, while thanking members and guests for their participation.

Earlier this week, the organisation also held a farewell reception for United States ambassador Julie Davis, marking the conclusion of her tenure in Cyprus.

According to AmCham Cyprus, the event celebrated Davis’ contribution to strengthening US-Cyprus relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The organisation said that throughout her time in Cyprus, Davis demonstrated a strong commitment to strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, supporting business and innovation, and promoting dialogue and shared democratic values.

AmCham Cyprus added that the ambassador’s “leadership, accessibility and engagement” with the business and diplomatic community left a lasting positive impact on bilateral relations and on the organisation’s work.

The reception gathered senior business leaders and AmCham Cyprus partners, reflecting what the organisation described as the high regard in which Davis is held and the depth of the partnership between Cyprus and the United States.

“Her presence and leadership will be genuinely missed,” AmCham Cyprus said on behalf of president Marios Kapiris, the board of directors and its members.