A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a series of arson cases in the Paphos district, police said on Thursday.

The suspect was seen at around 3pm outside a barbershop in Chloraka, owned by a 37-year-old, allegedly setting a fire outside the premises.

When officers moved in to arrest him, he attempted to flee in a vehicle.

A chase followed, during which at least two collisions occurred between his car and police vehicles.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Embas avenue and the man was arrested.

Police said he is also suspected in three other arson cases in Paphos. Investigations continue.